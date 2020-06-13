Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Humana by 51.0% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Humana by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 79,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,309 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUM traded up $5.18 on Friday, reaching $378.72. 1,074,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,733. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $412.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.89.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

