Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 554.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,180 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 109.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,953 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,686,000 after purchasing an additional 921,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.86.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,424. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.08. 1,429,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,118. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $269.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.