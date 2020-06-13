Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $144.51. 3,511,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.14. The company has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

