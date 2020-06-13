Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $17.11 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 51,044 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.76.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $166.18. 3,273,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

