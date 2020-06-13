Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $21.02 Million Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cigna were worth $21,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $778,675,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Cigna by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Cigna by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,547,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $451,447,000 after buying an additional 2,090,750 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cigna by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after buying an additional 1,926,123 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.85.

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $190.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,870. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.47 and a 200-day moving average of $194.00. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,139,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

