Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $21.62 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,454 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Visa by 9.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,537,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $569,915,000 after purchasing an additional 314,741 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.8% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Visa by 211.4% in the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

V traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $192.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,689,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,363,240. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.85 and a 200-day moving average of $185.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $367.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

