Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $27.05 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 192.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,181 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Nike were worth $27,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.43. 7,403,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,031,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

