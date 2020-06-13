Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $27.10 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 109.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,006 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,116,210,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.81.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.90. 2,379,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.12 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.