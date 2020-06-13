Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $27.96 Million Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.09% of Kraft Heinz worth $27,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,976,000 after purchasing an additional 349,254 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,603,000 after buying an additional 1,642,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,893,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,260,000 after buying an additional 431,077 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,262,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,912,000. 57.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. 5,350,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,439. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

