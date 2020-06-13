Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $38.67 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $38,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,181,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 8.7% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 373,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 29,765 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.97. 48,437,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,710,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

