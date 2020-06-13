Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $775.54 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,914,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.4% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.22% of Johnson & Johnson worth $775,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,189,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,693,000 after acquiring an additional 533,627 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,919,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 143,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after buying an additional 37,878 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $142.15. 8,668,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,310,344. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $371.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

