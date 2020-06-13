Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,640 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.07% of Ford Motor worth $13,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $197,547,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after buying an additional 19,549,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after buying an additional 6,201,411 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $20,458,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,705,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,264,000 after buying an additional 2,792,959 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.46. 88,409,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,370,696. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.31. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

