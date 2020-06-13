Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 188,987 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 6,718.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,987 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.23% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $34,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,504,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,193,000 after purchasing an additional 106,478 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after purchasing an additional 609,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.30. 580,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.89 and its 200-day moving average is $228.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $287.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $227.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.36.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

