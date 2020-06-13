Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 26,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.97. 5,773,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,005,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.96. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

