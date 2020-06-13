Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 4,500 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,725 shares of company stock valued at $49,912,918. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $357.30. 13,951,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,528,453. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $142.84 and a twelve month high of $380.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.