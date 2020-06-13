Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 107.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in AbbVie by 34.6% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in AbbVie by 20.0% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 293,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after buying an additional 48,855 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $735,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.93.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $92.46. 8,009,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,965,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.19. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $99.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

