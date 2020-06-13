Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $576.44.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $10.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $558.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,661. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total value of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,273 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

