Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 89.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,640,810,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,109,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,829 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,605,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,306,000 after acquiring an additional 443,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after acquiring an additional 203,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

CSX traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

