Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 93,412 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 23.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.55.

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,837,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,769. The stock has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.24. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

