Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 13,913 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,943 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,913 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.43.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,943 shares of company stock worth $7,098,996. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.70. 3,965,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $257.55 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.52. The company has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.