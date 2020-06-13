Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,535,859 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,535,859 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $18,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. China Renaissance Securities raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

JD.Com stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. 14,449,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,496,060. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. Equities analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

