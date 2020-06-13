Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 21,200 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $577,518,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,688 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $125,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at $32,990,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,496 shares of company stock worth $37,739,974. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,755,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.