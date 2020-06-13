Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 139,031 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.31.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.