Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) PT Raised to $21.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 1,859,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,494. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $442.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 334,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

