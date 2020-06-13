Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAC. ValuEngine cut shares of Camden National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Camden National from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Camden National alerts:

Shares of CAC stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $486.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. Camden National has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.42 million. Camden National had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden National news, Director Ann W. Bresnahan purchased 10,000 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,698.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in Camden National by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 103,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Camden National by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Camden National by 20.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.