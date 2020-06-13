Canaccord Genuity Boosts TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target to $20.00

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TELA Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised TELA Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on TELA Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of TELA Bio stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,501. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 18.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 39.6% in the first quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,074,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1,601.6% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 405,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 381,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 125.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

