Canaccord Genuity Cuts Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$11.75

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Laurentian upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.19.

TSE SIA opened at C$9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $666.37 million and a P/E ratio of 148.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$9.00 and a 12-month high of C$20.35.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$166.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 1,409.09%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

