Canaccord Genuity Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$12.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.44. The company has a market cap of $336.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.07.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.