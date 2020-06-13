Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$139.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$139.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$117.62.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$119.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$115.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$116.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$92.01 and a one year high of C$127.79.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.92, for a total value of C$204,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,627.56. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.23, for a total transaction of C$100,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,660,721.15. Insiders sold 7,631 shares of company stock valued at $831,905 over the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.