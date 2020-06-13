Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Capital City Bank Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $353.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $30,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stan W. Connally acquired 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,556 shares of company stock worth $132,543. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,686,000 after purchasing an additional 114,656 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,718,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

