Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Short Interest Update

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the May 14th total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Cardtronics news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,989.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. West bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $184,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,045.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,600 shares of company stock worth $321,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $20,489,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,574,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 271,242 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the first quarter worth $5,395,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,733,000 after purchasing an additional 233,820 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CATM. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

CATM stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. 282,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,889. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

