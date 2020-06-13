Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,667 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 2.05% of Cardtronics worth $19,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardtronics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Cardtronics by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Cardtronics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cardtronics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Cardtronics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 41,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CATM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,889. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.66. Cardtronics PLC has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.13 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.00. Also, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,989.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $321,923 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CATM shares. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

