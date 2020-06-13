Carry (CRE) Achieves Market Cap of $9.80 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Carry token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. During the last week, Carry has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Carry has a market cap of $9.80 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $520.65 or 0.05500253 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00054846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012853 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004389 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 6,254,619,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,206,864,705 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

