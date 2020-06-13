Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 14th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Casa Systems from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 176,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,589. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Casa Systems by 93.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

