CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Down 20.5% in May

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the May 14th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 86,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $225,151.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,200.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,227,155 shares of company stock worth $2,284,788. Insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 18,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.49. 125,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,789. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CASI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

