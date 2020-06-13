Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Update

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 563,600 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 14th total of 535,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASS. TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 12,006.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 876,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,805,000 after buying an additional 868,910 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 566,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after buying an additional 224,199 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 550,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after buying an additional 126,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 49,746 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. 60,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,342. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $555.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

