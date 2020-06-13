Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 291.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of Catalent worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2,212.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 117,990 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

CTLT traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.57. 4,717,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,555. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.39, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent Inc has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $80.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.