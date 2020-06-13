Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.15. 4,413,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.37.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

