Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $121.52 and last traded at $121.55, 5,917,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 4,742,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.44.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average of $127.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 150,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Caterpillar by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

