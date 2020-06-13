CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Lowered to Sell at CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CPCAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

