CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Short Interest Down 14.4% in May

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the May 14th total of 96,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens upgraded CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CBTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get CBTX alerts:

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $235,430.00. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $204,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $698,680. Corporate insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CBTX during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CBTX by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CBTX during the first quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CBTX by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CBTX by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBTX stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $19.11. 79,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,782. The stock has a market cap of $471.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23. CBTX has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). CBTX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CBTX will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.