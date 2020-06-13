CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average of $120.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,139,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in CDW by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CDW by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

