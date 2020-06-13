Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $44.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.87% from the stock’s previous close.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cedar Fair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,582. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.88. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,346,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 901,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 139,731 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 420,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after buying an additional 99,664 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

