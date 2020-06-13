Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Centamin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

