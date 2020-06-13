Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the May 14th total of 336,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 12,747 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $409,051.23. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,841.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,826 shares of company stock worth $899,773. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENT traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.77. 52,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,384. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

