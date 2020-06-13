ChainX (PCX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $271,249.00

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $271,249.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChainX has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00011494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01929735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00176003 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00043211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00116824 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 5,451,950 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

