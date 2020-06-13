Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Chart Industries to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.09.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,349. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,363,000 after buying an additional 625,198 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.