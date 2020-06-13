Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Chart Industries to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.09.
GTLS stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,349. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85.
In related news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,363,000 after buying an additional 625,198 shares during the period.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
