Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,599 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Chevron were worth $51,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,893,000 after acquiring an additional 522,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,453,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534,778. The company has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.