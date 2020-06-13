Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. cut Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Independent Research cut Chevron to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.55.

NYSE CVX traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,453,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average of $99.81. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after buying an additional 4,944,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

