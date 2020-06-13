Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 8.4%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)’s share price fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.12 and last traded at $89.37, 14,639,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 12,399,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $112,240,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 333,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 351,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,376,000 after acquiring an additional 106,468 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

